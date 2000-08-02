Kharrazi Stresses Cooperation Between Muslim Nations

TEHRAN Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi in separate phone-talks with his Syrian, Egyptian, Qatari and Jordanian counterparts Tuesday evening discussed the latest developments in the region and the occupied Palestine.

Kharrazi referred to the stance of the U.S. in moving its commission to Qods, and lashed out at the decision as being unacceptable to the Muslim world.

He said that the occupied Palestine and Qods are two principal concerns of the Muslim world, and that the Muslim countries had to adopt a common stand in response to that issue.

Kharrazi added that the Iranian President Mohammad Khatami who is also Chairman of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) would send delegations to the Muslim capitals to brief Muslim heads of state on the position of Iran toward the occupied Palestine and Qods, and also to encourage cooperation between Muslim countries.

The foreign ministers of Syria, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan in response appreciated Iran's concern regarding the Palestine issue, and expressed readiness to cooperate and exchange views with Iran in that connection.

(IRNA)