Leader Calls On Cultural Organizations to Neutralize Cultural Invasion

TEHRAN The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that the cultural organizations must stand in the first row of the campaign against cultural invasion. He made the remark at a meeting with the heads of the education departments across the country and the participants in the Ahl-ul-Bait Youth Conference. Our demand from the Education Ministry is that it should promote the scientific and moral levels of the youth, he said.

Instead of general statements, we need practical solutions to the youth problems, he said. The enemy wants our nation an intellectually dead nation who cannot decide but follows the domineering powers.

Referring to the differences between cultural exchange and cultural onslaught the Leader said, contrary to cultural exchange in the cultural invasion there is no choice and its aim is to make the other party surrender to the all-out onslaught and the imposition of an alien culture.

Criticizing some of the cultural organizations of the country for being paralyzed in the face of cultural onslaught, the Leader said, the Education Ministry must move to fulfil the demands of the Islamic system.

