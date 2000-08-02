Shahroudi: More Efforts Needed to Achieve Reforms

TEHRAN Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi said here Wednesday that the reforms favored by the Leader of Islamic Revolution have created hopes and specific expectations and more efforts are required to realize them.

Addressing heads of justice departments nationwide, Shahroudi noted that the road to future is not so easy. He added, what encourages the Judiciary is the support provided by the Leader, solidarity and coordination among heads of three branches of the government and reliance on its own staff.

He said the cases filed at the Judiciary along with the issues coming up later as well as the problems created by the enemy within and outside the country have made job of the judicial system difficult thus arousing criticisms.

He called for the formation of a council, comprising of the heads of the justice departments nationwide, charged with surveying the shortcomings and problems and adopting decisions in line with facilities available so as to tackle the problems in the provinces.

(IRNA)