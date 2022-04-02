Palestinians begin new phase of intifada right before Ramadan

TEHRAN— As the holy month of Ramadan is approaching, the Palestinians are commencing a new phase of resistance, or as they say, intifada.

Last Ramadan, the occupied territories witnessed bloody strikes by the Israeli forces, as well as brutal evictions, especially in Sheikh Jarrah.

However, this year, Hamas asked the Palestinians to hold their regular prayers and worships in the al-Aqsa mosque. The movement also warned the Israelis against any action towards the Palestinian worshippers.

The new phase of intifada began on March 27, where according to the Palestinian news agency Shahab, two simultaneous shootings took place in the city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that four people were killed in the shootings.

Medical sources in Tel Aviv said the shooting killed five people.

Five people were killed and six others were injured in a shooting in Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv, Israeli medical sources said in a press release.

One of the combatants is a 26-year-old Palestinian from the village of Yabad near Jenin in the northwest, Israeli state TV reported.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the body of another operative who was shooting on a motorcycle was found on a street.

Israeli War Minister Benny Gantz spoke with security officials about the attack in Bnei Brak.

Reacting to the anti-Israeli operation on March 29, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Israel is facing a wave of dangerous attacks that is unprecedented.”

Coinciding with the start of the conciliatory meeting in Negev, the occupied city of al-Khadira, in south of Haifa, witnessed an anti-Israeli operation.

The operation, which took place in the city of al-Khadira, between Tel Aviv and Haifa, wounded at least six Israelis, four of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

An Israeli police spokesman confirmed that two Israeli gunmen shot dead in Herbert Samuel Street in the city of al-Khadira.

According to the spokesman, several policemen were among the wounded, while a large number of security forces were dispatched to the scene.

The media reported that two attackers were shot dead by Israeli forces.

Israel’s Channel 14 also announced that in addition to the two operators, two Israeli immigrants were killed and three other Israelis were injured in the incident.

A reporter for the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper also posted a picture of the operation on his Twitter account, saying, "Al-Khadira ... smells like intifada."

Israeli journalists also spoke about the flow of anti-Zionist operations on their pages in social media.

One of them wrote, "This is the second attack inside the Green Line in less than a week. This time, Operation al-Khadira was carried out with firearms while a regional meeting is being held in Negev."

Another Israeli journalist also wrote, “After the Be’r Al-Sab’a operation and upon the arrival of Ramadan, the Israeli police had expanded its presence in various centers, including in the al-Khadira area.”

Israeli Army’s Radio also reported the arrival of the Israeli Internal Intelligence Service (Shin Bet) to investigate the operation.

Israel’s Channel 14 admitted in a breaking news that all four wounded, who were taken to the hospital, are in critical condition.

The Israeli army kept patrolling around the scene of the operation, fearing possible fighters for a few days.

An expert on Arab affairs considered the operation in al-Khadira as a message to the foreign ministers of six countries participating in the Negev meeting.

The foreign ministers of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco, Israel and the United States participated in the Negev summit on March 29.

Hassan Hanizadeh told the Tehran Times that the al-Khadira operation is a “bloody intifada.”

He added that the participants of the Negev summit have received the message.

According to the Hebrew-language media, al-Khadira operation took place in the heart of Israel, where such an incident had not taken place in the region for a long time.

A witness to the incident told the Israeli army radio, "I heard between 50 and 60 bullets being fired at the scene in al-Khadira."

Israeli media reported that the police investigation shows that the two operators of the attack had handguns and after attacking and disarming the police officers, they took M16 automated weapons from them and carried out their operations.

The Israeli police chief also confirmed that two of the dead were police officers.

Meanwhile, Kahn TV, Israel’s state TV claimed in a report that the attackers were residents of the city of Umm al-Fahm, located in the occupied territories of 1948.

On the other hand, the Hebrew-language media reported that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had left for the scene, while an Israeli security official also informed the regime's media that a large-scale security operation had begun in the city of Umm al-Fahm.

After hours of confusion, Zionist sources announced the identities of the two fighters and emphasized that Khalid and Ayman Aghbariyeh carried out the operation.

Gantz also convened a security meeting at the invitation of Aviv Kochavi, the Israeli army’s chief of staff, Shin Bet officials and the Israeli police chief.

According to the Israeli media, since the beginning of March, nine operations have taken place in different parts of the occupied territories, in which 6 Israelis were killed and 25 others wounded.

