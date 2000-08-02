Zickler Hat-Trick Helps Bayern to League Cup Title

LEVERKUSEN, Germany A hat-trick by striker Alexander Zickler helped Bayern Munich to a 5-1 demolition of Hertha Berlin for yet another German League Cup triumph.

The German champions, who will meet Hertha again when the Bundesliga resumes on August 12, woke up after the break to record their fourth consecutive final victory in the tournament for the top six finishers of last season.

Bayern walked away with a tidy 2.5 million marks ($1.19 million) in prize money.

Zickler showed them the way with a brilliant shot from the corner of the box in the 50th minute.

Fellow striker Carsten Jancker made it 2-0 with a deflected shot from just outside the penalty area three minutes later before Iceland defender Eyjolfur Sverrisson put Hertha 3-0 down with an own goal under pressure from new Bayern signing Ciriaco Sforza in the 57th minute.

Striker Kai Michalke restored hope for the Berlin club with a thunderous drive from 16 meters in the 61st minute but Zickler was soon back for more.

He made it 4-1 with a swift counterattack in the 67th minute before sealing his side's win five minutes from time.

"We were very strong collectively but it took us too much time to find the right rhythm and that's something we must work on in training," said Bayern Coach Ottmar Hitzfeld, whose men won the domestic league and cup double last season.

(Reuter)