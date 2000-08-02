EIOC Inks Contract With British Company for LNG Production

TEHRAN Iran's Engineering and Oil Industry Company (EIOC) signed an agreement with the British Gas Company here Tuesday putting emphasis on the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the EIOC Public Relations Department said on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed by Timothy J. Forbes, the British company's first deputy, and Gholamreza Forouzesh, the chairman of EIOC's Board of Directors.

"The Iranian Oil Ministry is determined to put into effect the LNG project.

For this purpose a considerable budget is earmarked and a region has been designated in Assalouyeh," Forouzesh said.

Stressing that the project could also be implemented without the participation of foreign firms, he nonetheless expressed his satisfaction with the understanding that had been reached by the two companies.

"The two companies can exchange views and experiences," Forbes said, adding: "Profits earned could benefit not only the two companies but the two countries as well." Meanwhile, BG (British Gas) International confirmed Wednesday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate with Iran's Engineering and Oil Industry Company (EIOC).

"The duration is 18-months and BG hopes to turn it into a substantive agreement," a British Gas spokeswoman told IRNA. She said that BG was seeking to "take forward its investment ambitions in Iran." The spokeswoman said that the two companies should benefit from the skills and expertise of working alongside one another, both in the upstream and downstream sectors.

The framework of the agreement, she said, was the "promotion of Iranian gas, in particular with LNG (liquefied natural gas)." One possible market was North West India, where BG has two distribution companies.

Also a senior oil and gas expert Nersi Qorban said here Wednesday that enactment of new laws and amendment of existing regulations are prerequisite for attraction of foreign investment in the oil and gas sectors.

Qorban told IRNA that attraction of foreign investment with an aim of developing Iranian oil and gas industries requires extensive negotiations and sound legal strategies.

He said Iran itself should not invest even one dollar in oil and gas industries because foreign companies are highly interested in investing in these sectors.

He added that government revenues should be spent on such sectors as health, education, manpower training and environment wherein other entrepreneurs are not ready to invest.

To create new capacities in oil and gas sectors needs huge investment, said Qorban, adding that for instance, implementation of the phases 10 to 12 of the South Pars Development Project needs a total investment of $12 billion.

Laying pipelines to export gas from the field to neighboring countries, to meet domestic need and inject gas into oil fields need additional investments, he added.

It seems that in the next 20 years about $30 billion would have to be invested in oil sector and the same amount in gas sector.

Foreign investment would lead to transfer of technology and technological know-how, said Qorban, adding that creation of job opportunities is an important outcome of investment in oil and gas sectors.

He warned, if national laws do not allow foreign investment, they should be changed and revised according to the needs of the time before it becomes too late.

the expert said problems impeding foreign investment should be removed and more incentives should be offered for this purpose.

Qorban said, amendment of regulations and efforts to attract foreign investment in the country to create new capacities for oil production in a bid to maintain Iran's OPEC-determined quota are a must.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is an important oil producing country in the region and in the world and from economic and strategic points of view it cannot claim that it does not need to create new oil porduction capacities, he added.

Qorban said that given present status of crude oil production, Iran's crude production capacity should reach 5.5 million barrels per day by 2010.

The expert said the the time when west could colonize other countries is over and international oil companies are no longer after such issues, but rather they are seeking to secure their own interests.

(IRNA)