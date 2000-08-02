More Disabled Than Unemployed in Britain and Netherlands: Study

TEHRAN Unlike France, Britain and the Netherlands have considerably more disabled people than unemployed workers, but EU countries differ in their definition of the term, a study by the Center of Employment Studies showed Tuesday. According to an AFP report, France in 1996 had 2.4 million unemployed workers but just slightly more than 600,000 disabled people in the active population who received disability benefits.

According to the same figures, only 25 percent of the disabled worked, mostly because of "discriminatory" attitudes toward them in the workplace, the study showed. The Netherlands classified people as "disabled" not only when their capacity to work was affected but also "persons incapable of adapting to current productivity requirements". This meant the classification included many workers who had been given early retirement. Seventy-one percent of the beneficiaries were over 45-years-old. Over the past 10 years, the number of members of the active population receiving disability benefits was on average 10 percent, as opposed to less than three percent unemployed.

In Britain, the number of people receiving incapacity benefits is currently 30 percent more than those on the dole. A situation which, according to the study, is related to the previous government's crackdown on workers receiving unemployment benefits. The Center of Employment Studies said many of the British people receiving disability benefits could work if they found similar jobs to those they lost. It estimated that in 1995 1.2 million of the disabled were in fact "hidden jobless" people and added that it was difficult to compare European policies in this domain.

