World Bank Approves $150m Credit for Kenya

TEHRAN The World Bank on Tuesday said it had approved a $150 million credit for Kenya to support the country's campaign to spur growth and fight poverty. The credit will be disbursed in three $50 million installments, with the first to be released after a formal agreement is signed by the Kenyan government and the World Bank country director for the country.

The funds will support efforts to: Improve transparency and oversight of government spending. Prepare a budget consistent with resource restraints. Shift public expenditure toward poverty reduction programs. Streamline the civil service. Implement a more ambitious privatization strategy.

