Zimbabwe Dollar Devalued More Than 30 Percent Against U.S. Dollar

TEHRAN The Zimbabwe government has devalued the Zimbabwe dollar by 32 percent against the U.S. dollar in a bid to entice foreign currency reserves back into the country, AFP quoted Finance Minister Simba Makoni as saying Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe dollar was now trading at 50 to the U.S. dollar, from 38 before the announcement.

Makoni told National Television the Zimbabwe unit was pegged at the new, fixed rate and not allowed to float freely on exchange markets because "we could not allow a massive free fall at this stage because of the implications it would have on prices in the market and various commitments, especially external payment commitments." On the other hand, Makoni said, "We needed to establish a range that is sufficiently competitive and attractive for the foreign currency reserves that are not flowing into the country, and we believe we've struck a reasonable balance between those two competitive forces." The Zimbabwe dollar had been artificially pegged at 38 to the greenback since January last year, and farmers and industrialists have been crying out for a devaluation, but the government is reluctant.

Nkosana Moyo, the new minister for industry and international trade, promised at the annual congress of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) last week to examine the exchange rate issue carefully, but warned against devaluation.

"Devaluation can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, exports should become more competitive, on the other hand, external debt servicing and imports become more expensive," Moyo told the gathering.

Some tobacco farmers, whose product earns the country a third of its foreign exchange, have been withholding their crop from the sales floors in the hope of a devaluation.

The independent financial gazette weekly reported last Thursday that industry leaders had warned of rapid deindustrialization unless the government urgently addressed the problems arising from the fixed exchange rate.

Other factors that have crippled the country's manufacturing industry include fuel shortages, high interest rates and around 60 percent inflation.

