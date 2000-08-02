TODAY IN HISTORY

Thursday, August 3 1460 James II, king of Scotland, was killed by the English during the siege of Roxburgh Castle.

1492 Christopher Columbus embarked from Palos de la Frontera, Spain, aboard the "Santa Maria", on his first voyage of westward exploration.

1610 Captain Henry Hudson, seeking a new passage to the Pacific, discovered the bay which now bears his name.

1770 Frederick William III, king of Prussia from 1797-1840, born.

1778 La Scala opera house in Milan, the work of Giuseppe Piermarini, was opened.

1811 Elisha Graves Otis born. U.S. inventor, developer of the first safe passenger elevator.

1856 Alfred Deakin, three times prime minister of Australia from 1903-10, born.

1858 Lake Victoria, the source of the Nile, was discovered by English explorer John Speke.

1872 Haakon VII, king of Norway 1905-57, born in Denmark. He greatly influenced his people's resistance to German occupation during World War II by his refusal to abdicate.

1901 Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski born. Roman Catholic primate of Poland, he was known for his anti-communist stand for which he was imprisoned in 1953.

1903 First president of Tunisia Habib Bourguiba was born.

1914 Germany declared war on France; Belgium refused Germany's request to allow its troops to enter the country and Britain warned Germany against invading Belgium.

1916 Sir Roger Casement, Irish nationalist leader, was hanged in London.

1924 Joseph Conrad, Polish-born novelist and author of "Lord Jim", died.

1936 Black athlete Jesse Owens won the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics.

1940 Lithuania was formally incorporated into the Soviet Union as the Lithuanian Soviet Socialist Republic.

1945 All ethnic Germans and Hungarians in Czechoslovakia were stripped of their citizenship.

1954 Colette, one of the most influential French novelists of the 20th century, died.

1956 The name of Bedloe's Island, the site of the Statue of Liberty, changed to Liberty Island.

1958 The U.S. atomic submarine "Nautilus", commanded by William Anderson, became the first vessel to reach the North Pole under the ice.

1966 Lenny Bruce, U.S. comedian, died from a drugs overdose.

1977 Archbishop Makarios of Cyprus died of a heart attack in Nicosia.

1988 West German Mathias Rust, who landed his light plane near Red Square in 1987, was released from prison and expelled from the Soviet Union.

1989 Ali-Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was sworn in as Iranian president.

1998 Alfred Schnittke, one of the most original and influential composers to emerge from the Soviet Union, died.

He was 63.

