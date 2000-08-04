Fiji Rebel Speight Set for Weekend Court Appearance

SUVA Fiji's military said on Friday detained rebel leader George Speight was set to make a court appearance this weekend as soldiers launched more operations to flush out his remaining supporters.

"We expect it some time at the weekend, that's all we know at the moment," military spokesman Major Howard Politini told independent Website www.fijilive.com, adding that 76 rebels had been detained since Thursday.

It was likely that Speight would make a court appearance in the capital Suva rather than in a special session on Nukulau, the island prison where he has been held since July 26, he said.

Officials want to avoid disclosing the exact time or location of Speight's appearance for security reasons.

Acting director of Public Prosecutions Joe Naigulevu said Speight must appear in court before 10 p.m. (1000 GMT) on Saturday when a court order allowing for his detention under military decree expires.

Trouble Spots Checked Speight plunged Fiji into political crisis when he and armed supporters stormed Parliament on May 19, taking hostage for 56 days the racially divided island nation's first ethnic Indian Prime Minister, Mahendra Chaudhry, and numerous others in the name of indigenous Fijian rights.

Speight was arrested on July 26 and charged on Monday with firearm offenses, illegal assembly and the illegal burial of a supporter inside Parliament House.

Police are still investigating possible treason charges against Speight and the men. Treason carries the death penalty, but it has never been carried out since independence in 1970.

On Thursday evening, soldiers shot one rebel dead and detained 37 others as they sought to restore order in Dreketi, a farming community outside the town of Labasa on Vanua Levu island where Indians and their property have been targeted by gangs.

Up to 20 Indian families in Dreketi were briefly held hostage on Sunday by armed rebel nationalists, who roamed the streets at will and burned homes and farm buildings.

Over 100 soldiers moved into Vanua Levu, Fiji's second largest island, on Thursday. Roadblocks had been established on either side of Labasa, a major trouble spot.

Most of 361 Speight supporters arrested last week, after a raid on a Suva school they had seized, have been freed on bail.

"Soldiers Took Pleasure" in Abuse Speight said in a letter to his lawyers published in Fiji newspapers on Friday that he thought he would die after sustained beatings as he and seven supporters were transported on a Fiji Navy patrol boat to the Nukulau island prison last Saturday.

"We cannot describe adequately how we felt other than to say that as time passed by all of us accepted that this would be our last day," Speight said in his first published comments.

The military has not commented on Speight's claims and no independent verification has been possible.

"The abuse included slapping, punching, kicking and the use of rifle butts to the head, face, neck, back, chest and stomach," Speight said.

"At times the abuse on us was carried out simultaneously by two, three and four soldiers. One soldier took pleasure in holding my head down with his boot from behind me on numerous occasions," the failed businessman said.

Newspapers had little sympathy for Speight's claims of abuse.

"... Remember George, that for every right that you will fight for and that also goes for the collective rights of your lawless band of hooligans, there is a much larger abuse of rights that you must answer to," the Fiji daily Post said in an editorial.

Speight won a series of concessions before freeing his hostages last month. An interim government made up almost entirely of indigenous Fijians will rule for up to three years.

He had sought to end the political influence of Fiji's Indians, who make up 44 percent of the population and dominate the vital sugar and tourism industries.

(Reuter)