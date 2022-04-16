Iran monitoring Israeli moves to change regional geopolitical situation: commander

TEHRAN - The commander of Iran’s Army Ground Force has underlined that Israel established a presence in the Caucasus region during the 2021 war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, noting that Iran successfully foiled the Israeli plots to change the geopolitics of the region.

Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari highlighted the success in foiling the Israeli regime’s plot to change the region’s geopolitical situation amid the most recent war between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, saying Iran keeps monitoring the Zionist activities, according to Tasnim.

The army general made the remarks in a speech delivered at the Friday prayers event in Tehran.

He said Iran obtained information during the 2021 war in the Karabakh region that the forces of the “illegitimate Israeli regime” had been present in one of the warring countries and had plans to change the regional geopolitical condition.

Pointing to a military exercise that the Army Ground Force launched in northwestern Iran at that time, the general said two major and strategic conditions laid down by Iran were fulfilled during the conflict. “We announced that we would not permit any change in the region’s geopolitics, and secondly, the Zionist regime’s elements must leave that region.”

Brigadier General Heidari noted that Iran is still monitoring the Zionists’ movements, Tasnim reported.

He also highlighted the Army’s strong presence along the Iranian borders, saying the country enjoys a high level of security.

Last month, the commander described Iran as the safest country in the region, cautioning that any stupid move will be dealt with seriously.

In comments in December 2021, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi cautioned the enemies that any bellicose move will draw such a decisive response from the Iranian military forces that it will bring about a significant change in strategic equations.

