S.Leone Rebel's Wife Demands UK Say Where He Is

LONDON Lawyers for the wife of Sierra Leonean rebel leader Foday Sankoh went to court in London on Thursday to demand that the British government reveal where he is.

They argued that Sankoh, leader of one of the factions which plunged Sierra Leone into an eight-year civil war, had not been seen since he was seized at his residence in Freetown in May and flown away in a British helicopter.

The British government said the Revolutionary United Front leader has never been in British custody though a British helicopter did transport him to Lungi airport at the request of Sierra Leone authorities.

"He is being held by Sierra Leone authorities," a Foreign Office spokesman said, adding that they were mystified by the court case.

The Sierra Leone government has never revealed where Sankoh is being detained. Police sources said in June that he was being held with other rebels in the main Pademba road prison in Freetown but this has not been officially confirmed.

Sankoh's wife, Fatou Nbaye Sankoh, is seeking a writ of "habeas corpus" an order that the British government release him from custody.

"Mr Sankoh is presently detained, but we do not know where," Phillip Engleman, counsel for Sankoh's wife, told London's High Court at the preliminary hearing on Thursday.

The case was adjourned after the brief hearing but is expected to return to court on August 14.

On Tuesday UN Secretary General Kofi Annan said the situation in civil war-ravaged Sierra Leone remained dangerous.

The conflict was supposed to have ended with an accord signed in Lome, Togo, in July 1999 that brought Sankoh into the government.

But fighting erupted again in the former British colony in May.

United Nations peacekeepers were taken hostage and the British government sent soldiers to intervene in the conflict when it seemed that UN forces were going to be overwhelmed.

The British intervention put the UN mission back on track and British troops withdrew in June after securing freetown.

(Reuter)