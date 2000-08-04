Mandela Says Will Help, Not Mediate in Mideast

JOHANNESBURG Former South African president Nelson Mandela turned down an invitation from Yasser Arafat on Thursday to mediate in the Middle East, but said he would help efforts to get peace talks back on track.

In talks with President Thabo Mbeki, the Palestinian leader won formal South African support for the Palestinian state he has said he will declare if there is no peace deal with Israel by mid-September.

Arafat arrived unexpectedly in South Africa to see Mbeki and to ask for Mandela's help to revive negotiations with Israel.

"He has asked me to mediate, but my reply is that it can't be an individual effort," Mandela told reporters after talks with Arafat at his Johannesburg office.

He added, however: "I am prepared to go the whole hog to help".

Mandela said he would telephone the leaders of Egypt, France, the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia to urge a coordinated effort to boost the peace process.

Earlier, Mbeki said it was now time to support the Palestinian independence initiative. He said he hoped Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak would "recognize the flexibility that has been shown by the Palestinian leadership.

"Everybody who advised the postponement, creating pressures and risks ...all of us have a moral obligation and a political obligation now to respond in the same way that the Palestinian leadership has responded," Mbeki said in reference to Arafat's flexibility last year over Palestinian statehood.

Mandela advised Arafat last year to shelve his planned unilateral declaration of a Palestinian state.

Surprise Visit Arafat returned to Gaza on Wednesday after a seven-country trip to drum up support from European and Arab leaders after the Camp David summit with Barak collapsed last week.

His visit to South Africa was unannounced and took officials in Pretoria by surprise, forcing Mbeki and Mandela to clear space in their diaries to meet him.

"It is my duty to come and ... give the full picture of what happened at Camp David and what is going on now," Arafat told reporters at a military airport in Pretoria.

"At the same time, (I am here) to ask, hear his advice and response," Arafat said in a reference to his talks with Mbeki.

Mandela, 82, who is already mediating in Burundi to try to end one of Africa's most brutal civil wars, said peace between Israel and the Palestinians was beyond one man's ability.

"I am saying no single country, including superpowers, can bring about peace in the Middle East. It is essentially a collective act ... therefore, I can't bring about any solution alone. That's why my next step is going to be to see the countries that I've mentioned in order that they must work together," he said.

Earlier, Mbeki said he had no objection to Arafat's plan to seek help from Mandela.

"Definitely, I put that at the beginning of my talks with President Mbeki. We are in need of his (Mandela's) help," Arafat said when asked whether he had come to recruit Mandela.

The Palestinian leader is looking for support for his position on the status of Bait-ul-Moqaddas (Jerusalem), the holy city claimed as their capital by the Palestinians and Israel. The issue proved the most intractable problem in the Camp David talks.

Neither Mbeki nor Arafat commented on the status of Bait-ul-Moqaddas after their meeting.

(Reuter)