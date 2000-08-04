FM Spokesman Praises Bahraini Emir's Remarks

TEHRAN The Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hamid Reza Assefi on Thursday welcomed the remarks made by Bahraini Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Praising the emir's remark as wise, Assefi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran based on its principled foreign policy maintains that cooperation and congruity in the sensitive region of Persian Gulf is a prelude to strengthening of friendship among the regional states as well as establishment of stability and security.

He stressed that Tehran's diplomacy vis-a-vis the Persian Gulf is on the basis of deepening the mutual cooperation in line with promotion of the interests of people and governments of the regional countries.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has taken measures in this regard," he added.

The Bahraini foreign minister also has said in an interview with the U.S. TV network, CNN, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Iraq's military invasion against Kuwait, that his country's relation with the Islamic Republic of Iran is excellent.

Replying to a question by CNN reporter on alleged Iran's threat against Bahrain, he said, "Our relation with Iran is the best." He also stressed that the Iranian President Mohammad Khatami is a popular personality, adding he hopes to meet President Khatami in a visit to Tehran in the near future.

