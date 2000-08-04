President's Message on Palestine Submitted to Jordanian King

TEHRAN King Abdullah II of Jordan on Wednesday evening stressed the need for Muslims to adopt fundamental stand with an aim to defend the holy Qods and Palestine.

King Abdullah II made the remark in a meeting with an Iranian envoy who submitted a message from President Mohammad Khatami, the chairman of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) to him.

IRNA quoted the Information and Press Department of the Foreign Ministry as saying that President Khatami's message was delivered to the king by the Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Mohammad Sadr.

King Abdullah II also thanked the Iranian president for his message and called him "a great and respectable personality".

He said the stand adopted by Jordan as for the Palestine issue were identical to those adopted by Iran.

He expressed hope that other Arab and Islamic nations would act in concert and in line with the Palestinians ideals and goals.

In line with Iran's policy, as the chairman of the OIC, to draw the attention of the world of Islam to the issue of Palestine, Iran's Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi on Wednesday spoke with his Saudi, Malaysian and Senegalese counterparts over phone.

In separate talks with Prince Saudi al-Faisal as-Saud of Saudi Arabia, Syed Hamid Albar of Malaysia and also Cheikh Tidiane Gadio, the Iranian foreign minister underlined the need to mobilize support among Islamic states for the ideals of Palestine and holy Qods.

Kharrazi said he discussed issues such as the right to determine ones destiny, establish an independent government with Holy Qods as its capital and return of all Palestinians to their homeland is regarded as their inalienable right.

He underlined that Qods is regarded as the eternal capital of Palestine and the legitimate rights of its people cannot be ceded.

Referring to the failure of Camp David II talks, he condemned any form of intensifying pressure on the Palestinian nation.

Kharrazi termed the measures adopted by the OIC as urgent and described the policy of the chairman of the organization as very sensitive, at the current juncture.

The foreign ministers underlined the need for Islamic solidarity in support of Palestine and welcomed the initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran at this sensitive stage.

they voiced their countries' readiness to cooperate in this respect.

