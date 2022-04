TEHRAN - Foolad of Iran defeated Al Gharafa 1-0 in Group C on Friday to book a place in the AFC Champions League 2022 Round of 16.

Luciano Chimba scored the winning goal in the 15th minute.

Foolad sit first in the group with 11 points, two points above Shabab Al Ahli of the UAE.

The Iranian team will play Shabab Al Ahli on Tuesday, while Al Gharafa face already-eliminated Ahal.