Explosion in Ahvaz Claims Lives of Two Teens
August 5, 2000 - 0:0
AHVAZ An explosion of junk ammunitions in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz left 2 teenagers killed and two others wounded.
The explosion happened around 21:00 local time in Khashayar region while 4 teenagers were carrying military junk to put them on sale later.
Eyewitnesses say among the junk had been two mortar rockets the explosion of which led to the disaster.
The explosion happened around 21:00 local time in Khashayar region while 4 teenagers were carrying military junk to put them on sale later.
Eyewitnesses say among the junk had been two mortar rockets the explosion of which led to the disaster.