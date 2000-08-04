Explosion in Ahvaz Claims Lives of Two Teens

  1. Domestic
August 5, 2000 - 0:0
AHVAZ An explosion of junk ammunitions in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz left 2 teenagers killed and two others wounded.
The explosion happened around 21:00 local time in Khashayar region while 4 teenagers were carrying military junk to put them on sale later.
Eyewitnesses say among the junk had been two mortar rockets the explosion of which led to the disaster.