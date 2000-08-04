India on Guard in Kashmir After Tentative Truce Talks

JAMMU, India Indian troops stepped up patrolling in areas of Kashmir bordering Pakistan on Friday as New Delhi's peace gambit to end a 10-year-old rebellion in the troubled territory triggered tensions all round.

"The patrolling has been intensified," a defense official told Reuters in Jammu, the winter capital of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Unprecedented peace talks between Indian officials and a frontline separatist group, the Hizbul Mujahideen, began on Thursday. The two sides agreed on a truce, but the pro-Pakistan group has insisted that Islamabad join the process. Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee signalled he was ready for unconditional talks with any guerrilla group.

But New Delhi kept its guard up on Islamabad, and again asserted that Pakistan was the force behind this week's rash militant violence in the state, which had overshadowed its tentative moves for peace.

India's talks with Hizbul, its first with a militant outfit since the insurgency began in 1989, came less than 48 hours after a series of guerrilla attacks across Jammu and Kashmir state which left at least 90 people dead, including 22 Hindu pilgrims.

The dialog did nothing to reduce tension along the ceasefire line dividing arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the disputed Himalayan region, where at least 30,000 people have died in the decade-long insurgency.

India's mixture of conciliation towards guerrillas and toughness towards Islamabad faced a challenge from Hizbul, whose spokesman said on Thursday that unless Pakistan is brought into the process the ceasefire will be called off on August 8.

India said on Thursday that it had killed four Pakistani soldiers along the so-called line of control, and the defense official said security forces were on search missions to ferret out guerrillas in the southern districts of Doda, Rajouri and Banihal.

A curfew imposed after Tuesday night's string of massacres entered its fourth day in the Hindu-dominated Jammu region, which is separated from the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley by the Banihal Pass.Security men guarded telephone exchanges, television stations and other vital installations, officials said.

Hindu right-wing groups considered close to Vajpayee's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called a general strike in Delhi and several other areas on Friday against the killing of pilgrims. Newspapers reported that two people were killed in violence and police firing on Thursday and a Muslim place of worship was also burnt by Hindu radicals as people in the BJP-ruled western state of Gujarat observed a strike.

Vajpayee mounted India's biggest gamble yet to resolve the Kashmir dispute on Thursday when, during a dash to the violence-hit state, he asserted that humaneness and not the Indian Constitution would be the basis for talks with guerrillas.

India had previously insisted that any dialog on the dispute would be held within the framework of the Constitution, which would have ruled out any discussion of secession.

Vajpayee widened the scope for the talks by calling on other groups besides the pro-Pakistan Hizbul Mujahideen to join the talks. He was expected to address Parliament later on Friday.

"I invite all of them for talks. Arms will not help. We have extended our hand for talks and they should hold it," he said.

But he reiterated that a call by Pakistani military ruler General Pervez Musharraf for talks could not be heeded in view of this week's killings.

Islamabad denied involvement in the bloodshed and demanded an independent investigation.

"Vajpayee extends hand to militants, puts foot down on Pak," the Indian Express said in its front-page headline.

(Reuters)