As Anti-U.S. Feelings Mount, Mariner Charged for Molesting Japanese Schoolgirl in Okinawa

TOKYO A U.S. marine has been brought before a military court and charged with molesting a schoolgirl in the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, a military spokeswoman said on Friday.

The alleged incident set off furious protests last month in Okinawa, host to the bulk of the U.S. military presence in Asia, and cast a shadow over the Group of Eight summit held there.

Marine Lance Corporal Kenny K. Titcomb, 19, was charged on July 31 with indecent assault and indecent acts for molesting a 14-year-old girl as she slept in her bed at home on July 3, according to a statement issued by the marines.

Titcomb was also charged with wrongfully consuming alcoholic beverages, drunk and disorderly conduct, driving while intoxicated and unlawfully entering a building.

"Of course, the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty," the spokeswoman said, adding she did not know how long the trial would take.

Titcomb will be tried in a U.S. military court rather than a Japanese court because he will face a tougher sentence there.

Since he is under 20, he could only have been tried as a juvenile by a Japanese court.

Legal experts say he could face up to seven and a half years imprisonment if found guilty. He would spend much less time in detention under the Japanese system.

Incident fueled resentment the incident involving Titcomb, and a hit-and-run accident involving another U.S. soldier several days later, fuelled anti-American resentment on semi-tropical Okinawa, which has less than one percent of Japan's land area but is host to around 75 percent of the U.S. military presence in Japan.

The molestation incident in particular touched a nerve as it reminded Okinawans of a 1995 rape of a schoolgirl by three U.S.

servicemen.

U.S. Ambassador Thomas Foley made a formal apology in early July and tighter disciplinary measures including a late-night curfew and a ban on drinking both on and off the bases were put in place. They have yet to be lifted.

About 26,000 of the 48,000 U.S. military personnel in Japan are stationed in Okinawa, just over one-quarter of the total U.S.

military presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Okinawans have long argued that this burden is unfair.

More than 27,000 people formed a human chain around Kadena Air Force Base, the largest U.S. air base in the Pacific, in a dramatic protest on July 20, a day before the G8 summit began.

