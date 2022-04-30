Iran, Saudi Arabia to reach agreement soon: Iraqi PM

TEHRAN – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has said that talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia will soon result in an agreement.

“The brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic are dealing with the dialogue file with high responsibility and the requirements of the current situation in the region, and we are confident that the understanding will soon be reached, God willing,” al-Kadhimi said.

He made the remarks in an interview with the Iraqi Al-Sabah newspaper.

The prime minister added, “There is a real and wide breakthrough in the relations between all the countries of the region, supported by a firm conviction and sound intentions that the future of the region depends on starting to view it as a system of converging and not intersecting interests and this system cannot devote itself to economic construction and catch up with global development without solving its problems and zeroing out its crises.”

He pointed out that Iraq has a direct interest in achieving understandings between the countries of the region and achieving regional stability.

“And because we have good relations with the two parties and with various regional and international parties, we were able to create a positive dialogue atmosphere on Iraqi soil, many of which were not announced,” al-Kadhimi said.