TEDPIX gains 14,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 14,078 points to 1.543 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

As reported, over 8.257 billion securities worth 54.682 trillion rials (about $200 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 12,018 points, and the second market’s index gained 23,074 points.

TEDPIX rose 145,000 points (10.5 percent) in the past Iranian month Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20).

A capital market expert said that the Iranian economy is expected to experience significant growth in the next two years, adding: "This will be a good thing for the capital market and we will see a positive effect on the market as well."

In an interview with IRNA on April 25, Hamid Mir-Moeini pointed to the return of growth to the trend of stock exchange transactions and the factors affecting it, saying: “After the downward trend in the past [Iranian calendar] year (ended on March 20), the capital market finally returned to an uptrend in the last days of the year, paving the way for some optimism in the market for the current year.”

“The resumption of growth in the stock exchange transactions over the last week of Esfand (last month of the Iranian calendar year) was due to the optimism that was influenced by the nuclear talks and this event affected the whole market,” he added.

