Zimbabwe Announces Measures to Stabilize Sliding Economy

TEHRAN Zimbabwe's new Finance Minister Simba Makoni on Thursday announced ambitious plans aimed at rescuing an economy in "deep crisis." Short-term measures would be implemented over the next six months "to stabilize the macroeconomic environment and generate confidence in the economy," said Makoni.

He revealed that the country's budget deficit was an estimated 14.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in June: Much higher than the original 3.8 percent projection.

The country's economy was in a "deep crisis", he told parliament.

The growth rate had declined rapidly from 2.6 percent in 1997 to -0.1 percent last year, while industries had cut down to half of their capacity, AFP reported.

Priorities included lowering inflation, currently at about 60 percent, reducing government expenditure and restoring normal relations with the international community, Makoni said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) suspended aid to Zimbabwe more than a year ago over differences on the funding of the war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where Zimbabwe has up to 12,000 troops.

The government also plans a new foreign exchange policy to take account of fluctuating inflation rates among Zimbabwe's trading partners, said Makoni.

