Iranian Cinema Wins New Praise in Britain

TEHRAN The Iranian film Color of God was screened in London on Thursday and the Iranian cinema won new praise in Britain's motion picture industry.

Color of God directed by the renowned director Majid Majidi received the thumbs up from Financial Times which called it a "haunting work".

"The film's emotional directness" commented the daily "short- circuits sentimentality". Mohammad, the blind boy played by Mohsen Ramezani, is "mercifully unwinsome, not remotely cutesy" it added.

Referring to the revival of Iranian cinema since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the paper noted the evolving of "a particular language where almost documentary observation blends with the symbolic and portentous". The combination can be "riveting" it remarked.

According to an IRNA report, Martin Hoyle the paper's art critic also has a great deal of praise for the film's mainly non-professional cast.

"The tears look horribly real and remind us more vividly" he wrote of the "ugliness, in all senses, of a child's grief".

As for the scenery in the film, Hoyle describes the northern Iranian countryside as "ravishing, a lush landscape of steep valleys and wooded hills and meadows crammed with flowers".

Moved by the film, the critic went on to say the "image" that remains is the "visual motif of hands: A child's hands reaching, adult hands welcoming, guiding, giving, however reluctantly".

"The film's final shot", showing a hand that gently moves, "leaves a message of ultimate hope" he concluded.

Color of God is the fourth film by the Iranian director Majid Majidi, whose Children of Heaven missed on an Oscar by coming second in the foreign language category at the academy award in 1999.

It received a great deal of praise by the British press after it opened at the National Film Theater in London last month.

"There could hardly be a more charming or a more persuasive example of the new fabular' cinema emerging from Iran" wrote the daily Guardian.

