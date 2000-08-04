(In Persian) * Written by Ahmad Pournejati * Published by Dar-al-Hadith Printing House * In 218 pages, sold at Rls.6,000 The book "Temptations of a Rainy Night comprises 10 short stories.

In the last story of the book which has the same name you read, "Immediately he found a small apartment and Parvaneh came to the house. Norouz 52, was the most beautiful Norouz in the life of Nasser and Parvaneh in Tabriz. The holidays provided he young couple with an opportunity to be with each other more.

