Azizi Khadem handed two-year ban from football activities

TEHRAN – The Ethics Committee of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has announced that Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem has been banned for two years from all football activities.

Azizi Khadem was found guilty of “various acts of misconduct over a year”.

Members of the federation’s board of directors held an extraordinary meeting in February in which Azizi Khadem was temporarily removed from the presidency of the federation in accordance with article 35, paragraph 14 of the FFIRI Statutes.

Mirsahd Majedi was appointed as acting president of the federation until an extraordinary assembly is held on May 31.

Given that, Azizi Khadem has no chance of returning to presidency of FFIRI.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein