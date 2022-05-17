Former Iran athlete Ghafourizadeh laid to rest

TEHRAN – Former Iran athlete Hossein Ghafourizadeh was laid to rest in Behesh-e Zahra Cemetery, located south of Tehran, on Tuesday.

Ghafourizadeh passed away at the age of 79 in Tehran on Sunday.

Iranian Sports Minister Hamid Sajadi, who has also represented Iran at the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games, took part in his funeral ceremony.

Ghafourizadeh competed in the men's 400 meters at the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.