Justin Skirry’s studies on Descartes published in Persian

TEHRAN – American scholar Justin Skirry’s book “Descartes: A Guide for the Perplexed” has been published in Persian.

Mehdi Qanbari is the translator of the book published by Elmi-Farhangi.

René Descartes is arguably the most important seventeenth-century thinker and the father of modern philosophy.

Yet his unique method, and its divergence from the method of his scholastic predecessors and contemporaries, raises complex and often challenging issues.

“Descartes: A Guide for the Perplexed” is a clear and thorough account of Descartes’ philosophy, his major works and ideas, providing an ideal guide to the important and complex thought of this key philosopher.

The book covers the whole range of Descartes’ philosophical work, offering a thematic review of his thought, together with a detailed examination of the texts commonly encountered by students, including the Discourse on Method and Meditations on First Philosophy.

This book provides a cogent and reliable survey of the philosophical trends and influences apparent in Descartes’ thought.

Skirry is an assistant professor of philosophy at Nebraska-Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska, USA.

He has published papers in the Journal of the History of Philosophy, History of Philosophy Quarterly and elsewhere.

He is also the author of “Descartes and the Metaphysics of Human Nature”, “Rene Descartes: Oxford Bibliographies Online Research Guide”, “Descartes’s Conceptual Distinction and its Ontological Import” and several other books.

Photo: A poster for the Persian edition of Justin Skirry’s book “Descartes: A Guide for the Perplexed”.

MMS/YAW