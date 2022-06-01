Centralized sales policymaking ‘one of best policies of Ministry of Industry’

The first ceremony of announcing results of domestically-manufactured cars was held at SAIPA Auto Making Company in Tehran on May 31 through the integrated car allocation system in the presence of representatives of car manufacturers and supervisory bodies.

In this ceremony, Mohammad Ali Teymouri CEO of SAIPA Automatic Group Company considered the centralized policy of selling products and its implementation by automakers as one of the best policies done in the automotive industry of the country.

All leading producing countries in the world supply and sell products of their car manufacturing companies on this basis, Teymouri added.

In countries such as China which produces 20 million cars annually and/or Japan as one of the largest car manufacturers in the world, the policymaking on car supply is done by the government and its implementation is carried out by car manufacturing companies and the best results have been are obtained which has brought about the general satisfaction.

Stating that car production of all domestic automakers is such that they can use each other's capabilities in production, Teymouri emphasized.

In order to create better products and prevent waste of resources, suitable conditions must be provided, so that all automakers can use each other's capabilities, he stressed.

Emphasizing that SAIPA Auto Making Company welcomes any constructive proposals that will make the automotive industry prosperous and create welfare for the people, CEO of SAIPA Company said that SAIPA Company could use 98% of its capacity in two shifts in the current year in 1401 (started March 21, 2022).

If a proper policy had been adopted for SAIPA from the beginning of policymaking, it could have produced 2,700 vehicles in three working shifts, he underlined.

The CEO of SAIPA Automotive Group Company emphasized that according to 8-article order of the President, increasing production was one of his demands and this important issue required provision of liquidity while the Monetary and Credit Council (MCC), contrary to the past several years, did not provide any facilities for automakers.

If liquidity had been allocated to car manufacturers, increase in production of car would have done better and faster, he said, adding, “Moreover, employment would have generated for 20,000 people at SAIPA Company if liquidity had been allocated to the company.”

Stating that the main problem of unsafe cars is the 18 million cars that have been produced since 1990, he said, "Recently, Tiba and Samand cars have been introduced as unsafe cars by the Iranian Standard Organization (ISIRI). These cars have been equipped with standards and the main problem in the cars produced in 1399 (2020) dates back to the time that no standards had been defined for these cars and now these cars are operating and transiting in the country, so that serious decisions must be taken to collect the worn-out and old cars.

Following the order of Iranian President Raeisi on eight articles regarding transparency and increasing public satisfaction and the emphasis of the Minister of Mining Industry and Trade, Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade embarked on establishing an integrated car allocation system in the beginning of the current year in 1401 (started March 21, 2022) he said, adding, “Accordingly, all domestic car manufacturers were obliged to register their cars on the portal in order to sell their products.”