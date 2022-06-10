Venezuela’s Maduro visits Tehran

TEHRAN – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Tehran on Friday for an official visit, state news agency IRNA reported.

A high-level politico-economic delegation accompanied President Maduro.

The visit comes at the invitation of Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and will last two days.

The Venezuelan president was to be accorded an official reception at Sa’ad Abad Palace in Tehran and then will have a meeting with his Iranian counterparts. After that, the high-level delegations of Iran and Venezuela will hold a joint meeting.

Maduro’s visit to Tehran is part of a global tour that included Turkey and Algeria as well.



