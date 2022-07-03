‘Oldest’ Iranian tombstone bearing Kufic script goes on show

TEHRAN – The oldest Iranian gravestone with inscriptions in the Kufic calligraphy has been put on show at the Archaeological Museum of Shahr-e Kord, the capital of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province.

Dating back to the early Islamic era, the gravestone was discovered in a holy shrine in Saman county, a local tourism chief has said.

The gravestone belonging to Harun Ibn Musa bears great significance in the history of Arabic script evolution in the area due to its antiquity and the simplicity of the writing, Ali-Asghar Noruzi explained on Sunday.

There are no older examples than this gravestone in any museums, collections, or published articles, the official added.

Other old gravestones discovered in historical sites are also being studied by cultural heritage experts, he noted.

Researchers are determining the material and spiritual value of gravestones after studying them scientifically, he mentioned.

“Studying the written information on these stones can be a guide for researchers who specialize in this area and can provide valuable information about the deceased person, the language of the time, and even the calligraphy and literature of the time.”

Studying all these inscriptions, stone inscriptions, and historical ruins of the region will result in documentation of the ancient history of the province, he concluded.

An off-the-beaten-path tourist destination, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, is the birthplace of various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

ABU/AFM

