Advisor to Iran FM meets UN, Norwegian envoys

TEHRAN - Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister, held a meeting via video link with the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, and Hilde Haraldstad, Norway’s special envoy for Syria.

Khaji and Grundberg discussed the latest developments unfolding in Yemen, the ceasefire, and ways to forge cooperation between the parties to the conflict in the country, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

The talks are part of the Islamic Republic’s continued consultations over a resolution of the Yemen crisis.

Khaji emphasized Iran’s constant positive role in efforts to achieve a just peace through a political solution, which includes the complete removal of the siege of the Yemeni people.

The UN envoy, for his part, expressed satisfaction with Iran’s constructive efforts toward the resolution of the Yemen crisis, calling for the continuation of Tehran’s cooperation for the establishment of peace in Yemen.

Haraldstad also exchanged views with the senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister for political affairs over the latest political and humanitarian situation in Syria.

In the conversation, the two sides discussed the latest developments and efforts made within the framework of the humanitarian conditions in Syria. They also underlined the need for the international community to pay more attention to the issue and make more efforts in this regard.

Also, Khaji met Wednesday with Joanna Wronecka, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, in Tehran. In this meeting, the latest developments in Lebanon and Syria were discussed and opinions were exchanged, state news agency IRNA reported.

While welcoming the successful holding of parliamentary elections in Lebanon, Khaji announced, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will support the continuation of the progress of the political process in Lebanon and the efforts of the United Nations to resolve the political and economic problems of this country.”



