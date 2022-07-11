IRGC official: Arab NATO not effective against resistance front

TEHRAN— The chair of the IRGC political affairs says the previous coalitions between the United States, Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime failed in the face of the resistance front, predicting that a possible new alliance in the form of “Arab NATO” will also prove ineffective in the face of the front.

Yadollah Javani, who spoke on Monday, discussed the future of Arab NATO in case it is formed, saying, “There are speculations about the goals and consequences of Joe Biden's trip to the occupied territories and then Saudi Arabia in media and political groups.”

Regarding such speculations, Javani noted, the inference is that the Democratic government of the United States is approaching the Saudis in order to encourage them to increase oil exports due to the energy crisis in the West and also to try to speed up the project of normalizing the relations between the Arab states and the Israeli regime, especially establishing relationship between the Saudi government and the Israelis.

“Of course, there is also a hype about another goal, and that is the possibility of forming an Arab NATO to confront the resistance front and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Therefore, regarding the possibility of forming Arab NATO, various scenarios come to mind, but regardless of which of these scenarios occur, there are facts in this regard that can be used to predict the future of such a coalition,” the IRGC official stated.

Javani continued by highlighting that the first fact is the track record of the Americans, Saudis and Israelis in confronting the resistance front, which is full of failures and their passive stance against it.



“The second reality is the thought, spirit and discourse governing the resistance front. This is a front that is going through the process of strengthening power against the U.S., Israel and the Saudis, and this is a fact that was also taken into consideration in this year's Hajj message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution,” he noted.

According to the IRGC deputy chief for political affairs, the third reality goes back to the coalition building against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the resistance front in recent years.

“When the United States, the Zionist regime, and Saudi Arabia were at the height of their power, their alliance to deal with the resistance front and the Islamic Republic bore nothing but failure. For example, it has been more than 40 years since the establishment of the (Persian Gulf) Cooperation Council, a council that, except for a name and noise in the media, has not found any significant obstacles in reality,” he pointed out.

Javani stated that another example is the coalition that the UAE and the Saudis formed against the oppressed people of Yemen with the help of some other countries, but the result has brought them nothing but a disgraceful defeat and this is a big scandal for them.

He then cited another example, saying, “The third example of these coalitions is the coalition that the United States and Saudi Arabia, together with the Zionist regime and some European countries and more than 100 other countries created with the specific goal of overthrowing the Syrian government and destroying the resistance front. But despite the fact that they spent several trillions of dollars during these years to create a new situation in the region… to remove the resistance front and Iran from the scene, everyone noticed that they suffered a heavy defeat and today the resistance is stronger.”

Javani then stated it is easy to predict the future of an Arab NATO.

“Taking into account the previous coalitions of the three mentioned governments, the new coalition will be a weak and ineffective coalition against the resistance front and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he concluded.

To sum up, Javani reiterated that the developments show that without withdrawal of the United States from the region and defeat of the Zionist regime and its allies in the region, no other factor can change the equation.

Ever since the White House announced the looming visit of Biden to the region, there has been a sea of speculations over a potential alliance against Iran taking shape in the region a la NATO. The remarks of Jordanian King Abdullah II in this regard further exacerbated these speculations, though Jordan retracted its position later.

President Biden’s visit will take place from July 13-16 but the region is already abuzz with rumors and speculation about its agenda.

According to a White House statement, Biden will discuss during his visit alleged “threats from Iran” and Israel’s “increasing integration into the greater region,” among other issues. In Saudi Arabia, Biden will participate in a Persian Gulf Cooperation Council summit that will also be attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Western and Israeli media outlets have raised speculations about the U.S. plan to form a military alliance in the region. Comments by John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the U.S. National Security Council, gave substance to these speculations. “Bilaterally we're talking with nations across the region about air defense capabilities specifically and what we can do to assist with their defense and then, exploring the idea of being able to kind of integrate all those air defenses together,” Kirby said.

That prompted Iran to dismiss the U.S. notion of a regionally integrated air defense system as provocative.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said raising the issue of that system is provocative and the Islamic Republic considers the statement a threat to its national security and also regional security.

Kanaani made it clear that Iran perceives the U.S. plan as a threat to its security.

He said the fact that the U.S. raises and pursues such issues without correctly understanding the realities of the region and merely for the purpose of portraying Iran as a threat and sowing division in the region shows that what matters for Washington is its own illegitimate interests and putting the Zionist regime on life support.

