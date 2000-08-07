LONDON A mid-air collision between passenger planes somewhere in the sky over Britain is only a matter of time, air traffic controllers were quoted as saying in The Observer newspaper on Sunday. Some senior controllers fear it is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident, The Observer reported.

One controller even said he is "certain" there will be a mid-air smash "this year" if pressure on the system is not eased. Controllers will be handling two million flights in UK air space this year, according to the report. The "antiquated" computer system used by controllers is reportedly close to breaking point. Air traffic controllers at the West Drayton Controlling Center near Heathrow are under so much pressure to fit more aircraft into the same chunk of sky that many believe safety margins are being dangerously squeezed.

One West Drayton controller told The Observer that the system was packed with aircraft taking off, landing and passing overhead from before 6 a.m. until after 9 p.m. every day. He said he and his colleagues "take a hammering all the time" on the busiest sky sectors. "Controllers live on their wits. Of course there is not a general sense of everyone walking around here waiting for something to happen, but people do feel when they come out (from a shift) that they have been through the mangle and went to the absolute limit," he was quoted as saying.

The controller said he had had three incidents in "just the past few weeks" of pilots arriving from the United States misunderstanding altitude information given by West Drayton and, as a result, descending below the limit separating aircraft approaching Heathrow with those taking off from nearby London city airport.

(DPA)