SAN JUAN DEL MONTE, Spain Spain's Alberto Martinez outshone an illustrious field to win the first stage of the Tour of Burgos on Monday.

Martinez of the Euskatel team won the 6km time trial between Miranda del Ebro and San Juan del Monte in nine minutes three seconds.

Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong and Giro winner Stefano Garzelli finished over half a minute behind the Spaniard.

Nearest rival Dario Frigo of Fassa was seven seconds adrift of Martinez.

(Reuter)