Senior advisor reaffirms Tehran’s support for One China policy

TEHRAN— In the aftermath of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Tehran's top foreign policy advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has criticized the U.S. for violating China's territorial integrity, expressing Tehran's firm support for the “One China” policy.

Ali Akbar Velayati, in a meeting with Beijing's Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua on Tuesday, alluded to Washington's threats against China's territorial integrity and stated that "the enemies' conspiracies, encroachments, and threats should be met with resistance."

He upheld Tehran's support for the internationally recognized “One China” position and stated that Beijing is "regarded as a strategic ally" of Tehran.

According to the senior advisor, Russia faces similar threats from the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, calling for greater defense cooperation among Tehran, Beijing, and Moscow.

"Undoubtedly, Iran-Russia-China cooperation in the region, including joint exercises, is critical to the region's security and fate." "Iran is eager to extend such collaboration," he continued.

The senior Iranian politician emphasized that Iran and China have long-standing cultural, historical, and cordial links that have benefited both countries.

Velayati also mentioned China's Belt and Road Initiative, saying Iran has significant capabilities that could also contribute to the initiative.

In exchange, the Chinese ambassador emphasized the importance of following up on the improvement of Tehran-Beijing relations.

He went on to say that the two countries' ties are founded on mutual respect, and that leaders from both countries have worked hard to establish the groundwork for such partnerships.

Ambassador Chang also commended Iran for its positions and support for the Belt and Road Initiative, stating that the Islamic Republic is seen as a critical partner in the initiative in Beijing.

Pelosi, the second most senior official in the U.S. government, visited Taiwan in early August despite Beijing's repeated warnings against visiting the island nation.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran's Foreign Minister, has reaffirmed Tehran's support for the One China policy and warned that the U.S.' provocative activities are endangering world peace and security.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks after Pelosi concluded her contentious two-day tour to Taiwan in support of separatist voices on the self-ruled island.

“Respect for countries’ territorial integrity is among the recognized fundamentals of the international law,” the top diplomat said, adding, “Within this framework, the Islamic Republic’s support for the ‘One China' principle is indubitable.”

“The U.S.’s provocative measures have turned into a source of threat against the international peace and stability,” he noted.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani also slammed Pelosi's contentious journey to Taiwan as Washington meddling in Beijing's domestic affairs, and reaffirmed Tehran's staunch support for the “One China” policy.

Kanaani stated that U.S. officials' latest "tension-creating conduct" in intervening in China's domestic affairs and breaching its territorial integrity was an example of Washington's interventionist actions in several regions of the world.

"This behavior will have no effect other than growing instability and ginning up tensions, and it is so condemned," he said.

“Respect for the national sovereignty of countries is one of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter,” the official continued, adding, “Article 2 of the Charter prevents members from any behavior that harms the territorial integrity and political independence of other states.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers respect for the territorial integrity of countries to be among the principles of its foreign policy, and support for the One China policy is unquestionable in line with this tenet,” the spokesman stated.

According to the Iranian diplomat, unilateralism and violations of international laws and obligations have become an inherent component of U.S. foreign policy.

Under the One China policy, practically every country in the world recognizes Beijing's sovereignty over Chinese Taipei, including the United States, which courted the separatist government in Taipei, supported its anti-China position, and supplied it with enormous amounts of munitions.

