Ancient column base discovered in southern Iran

TEHRAN—An ancient column base has recently been discovered in a village in Kavar county, southern Fars province, a local tourism official has said.

The relic was found in the house of a villager following reports from cultural heritage aficionados, Farzad Hadadi said on Sunday.

The historical object will soon be handed over to the cultural heritage department of the region for further study and research, the official added.

The ancient region, known as Pars (Fars), or Persis, was the heart of the Achaemenid Empire founded by Cyrus the Great and had its capital in Pasargadae. Darius I the Great moved the capital to nearby Persepolis in the late 6th or early 5th century BC. Alexander the Great defeated the Achaemenian army at Arbela in 331 and burned Persepolis apparently as revenge on the Persians because it seems the Persian King Xerxes had burnt the Greek City of Athens around 150 years earlier.

Persis became part of the Seleucid kingdom in 312 after Alexander’s death. The Parthian empire (247 BC–224 CE) of the Arsacids (corresponding roughly to the modern Khorasan in Iran) replaced the Seleucids' rule in Persis during 170–138 BC. The Sasanid Empire (224 CE–651) had its capital at Istkhr. Not until the 18th century, under the Zand dynasty (1750–79) of southern Iran, did Fars again become the heart of an empire, with its capital in Shiraz.

ABU/AM



