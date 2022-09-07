Persian readers enter “A Woman’s Battles” 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of French novelist Édouard Louis’s book “A Woman’s Battles and Transformations” has come to Iranian bookstores.

Published by Qatreh, the book has been translated into Persian by Mohammad-Javad Kamali and Behnud Farazmand.

“A Woman’s Battles and Transformations” is a portrait of the author’s mother by the acclaimed writer of the international bestsellers “The End of Eddy” and “History of Violence”.

Late one night, Louis got a call from his 45-year-old mother: “I did it. I left your father.” Suddenly, she was free.

This is the searing and sympathetic story of one woman’s liberation: of mothers and sons, of history and heartbreak, of politics and power.

It reckons with the cruel systems that govern our lives – and with the possibility of escape.

Sharp, short and fine as a needle, it is a necessary addition to the work of Louis, “one of France’s most widely read and internationally successful novelists,” the New York Times Magazine wrote.

An English translation by Tash Aw was published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux on August 16.

Louis is also the author of the nonfiction book “Who Killed My Father”. Compared to Jean Genet by The Paris Review, his work deals with sexuality, class and violence.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Édouard Louis’s book “A Woman’s Battles and Transformations”.

MMS/YAW