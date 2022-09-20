Tehran hosting intl. exhibit on investment opportunities in Iran’s mining sector

TEHRAN- The 11th International Exhibition on Investment Opportunities in Iran’s Mines and Mining Industries kicked off at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Campus (Mosalla) on Tuesday.

As reported, companies from 25 countries, including South Africa, Germany, China, Turkey, Russia, England, Japan, Spain, South Korea, Holland and Italy are showcasing their products in the three-day event.

In the conference part of this event, in addition to the officials of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, Parliament, Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), House of Industry, Mining and Trade, heads of related unions and industrialists and miners, ambassadors of 23 countries including Brazil , Chile, Japan, South Korea, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Slovakia and representatives of some other countries will also be present to examine the field of investment in mines and mining industries in different regions of Iran.

The event is considered one of the prestigious exhibitions of the mineral industries of the country and the West Asia, where 130 booths present the products, industries and machines of this sector and expose them to the eyes of those interested.

Having 81 different types of minerals, Iran is one of the top 10 mineral-rich countries across the globe. In this regard, the Iranian government is pursuing several programs for promoting the mining sector as a major contributor to the country’s economic growth.

