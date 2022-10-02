An untold story of the war

The memories of the martyr Gholam Hussain Haddadzadegan and his unique efforts during the holy defense years are told in the book "Days as a Message Bearer" in four chapters.

This book has been recently published by Soore Mehr publication.

* Why did you decide to write this book?

First and foremost, when we talk about the memories of the war, we also think of the memories of the people who were there in one of the five provinces where bombs and bullets were dropped. But in this book, such is not the case. However, Mr. Haddadzadegan's portrayal of the war is considerably more shocking than previous stories since it takes us to a location where not a single shot is fired.

* How did you first meet him?

One day, he personally showed up at my workplace with a book, approximately ten newspapers, and a flash drive with documentaries created about him. I still recall this man's appearance and gait from the first day. Later, I understood that none of those chats had been successful in calming Haddadzadegan. He had undergone a lot of pain until he reached me.

* Describe the book and Mr. Haddadzadegan in more detail.

Taking the news of a soldier's martyrdom to their families and driving the ambulance for the martyrs' remains were Mr. Haddadzadegan's two key responsibilities at the Martyrs Department.

When conveying the news, he uses a different method. He rarely receives praise from anyone, yet the martyrs' families also don't criticize him. After a year of doing this, something changes his life; the head of the Martyrs Department tells him to inform your mother about your brother's martyrdom personally! And this marks the pivotal moment in his life.

* How long did the discussions last, and how long did it take to put everything together?

This book took two years to compile and is the result of thirty hours of interviews.