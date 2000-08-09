Iranian Expatriates in U.S. Ready to Help Drought-Afflicted Countrymen

UNITED NATIONS HEADQUARTERS, New York Iranian nationals residing in the United States have voiced their readiness to contribute in aid of those who have suffered from the effects of a severe drought which hit Iran this year.

In the past week many Iranians in the U.S. contacted the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) office in the UN or sent E-mail messages to announce their readiness to support their drought-stricken countrymen.

Some of them sought information on the nature and extent of the damage incurred and ways to deliver their aid to the drought-hit regions.

They have also inquired on the existence of a bank account number through which they could channel their financial aid.

A United Nations fact-finding mission published last week a report on the drought which afflicted Iran.

The report described the drought as the worst that has afflicted the country in 30 years bringing severe damage to the country's agriculture and livestock and threatening to displace millions of people.

It said that two consecutive years of drought has affected 18 of Iran's 28 provinces and more than half of the country's 60 million population.

"The enormous scope of the disaster is overwhelming the Iranian government's resources, already stretched to the limit," it said.

"The overall drought situation is likely to worsen in the months to come, as summer temperatures continue to rise and rain is not expected until November." The disaster has placed an extreme strain on water resources, livestock and agriculture ... leading to greater hardship and human suffering, the report added.

The mission, representing several UN agencies, recently visited drought-hit regions, mainly in southern and eastern Iran, to assess the situation and identify emergency needs.

The UN report said the drought has dried up lakes and other reservoirs, disrupting water flow in 70 percent of rural areas.

"The drought has also severely affected the number and productivity of commonly held livestock. Breeding losses will be felt for years to come." It said water shortages could cause over 60 percent of the population in rural areas to migrate to overpopulated cities which are also short of water.

The drought, which embraces entire regions, could also trigger new flocks of refugees into Iran from neighboring Afghanistan, the report said.

(IRNA)