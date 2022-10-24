A review of Ali Asghar Gorjizadeh’s memories in “Al-Rashid Prison”

Ali Asghar Gorjizadeh, who oversaw the IRGC Ground Forces' 6th Corps, was captured by Iraqi forces in the closing stages of the war.

He was in charge for four months, and tales of his captivity and the most horrifying tortures he underwent have been told in "Al-Rashid Prison." This book has been written by Muhammad Mahdi Behdarvand.

This book has eighteen chapters, with a short introduction by the author.

The first chapter starts with the collapse of Khatam 4 camp, on Majnoon Island, the onslaught of Iraqi commandos on the command site, Ali Hashemi's order to withdraw and hide into the reeds, and his disappearance after the Iraqi helicopters attacked them.

The second chapter is about the story of his capture, when he was identified as a guard by the material and color of his pants, and the beginning of the first interrogations and tortures.

The focus of the rest of the chapters is on the continuation of the interrogation and tortures, a summary of his activities during the Islamic revolution and after its victory, meeting new people, and his activities in the prison.

And finally, the 18 chapter discuss his release on September 14, 1990, after spending two and a half years in prison.

In this book, the accuracy and knowledge in compilation, the purposefulness of memory recording, the portrayal of the atmosphere in the camps, the interactions between prisoners, and the neutral and reasonable analysis of events are all clearly demonstrated.

Also, about 30 final pages of the book have been devoted to the relevant pictures and documents.

This book has been published by Soore Mehr publication in 746 pages.

