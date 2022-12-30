Esteghlal, Mes Rafsanjan share spoils in draw: IPL

TEHRAN – Esteghlal and Mes Rafsanjan football teams shared spoils in a tightly-contested draw in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

The Blues provisionally moved top of the table with 27 points with the goalless draw.

Persepolis are second with 26 points and one game in hands.

In Isfahan, Zob Ahan battled back from a 2-0 deficit to draw 2-2 with Sanat Naft in Isfahan.

Rock-bottom Naft Masjed Soleyman lost to Aluminum 1-0 in their home match.

And Foolad were held to a goalless draw against Havadar.

On Saturday, Gol Gohar will meet Persepolis in Sirjan, Mes Kerman host Malavan, Paykan play Sepahan in Tehran and Nassaji Ghaemshahr face Tractor at home.