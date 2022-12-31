Artist Ruholamin’s commemorative painting of Gen. Soleimani on huge Tehran billboard

TEHRAN – Tehran’s largest billboard in Vali-e Asr Square has been dedicated to a poster bearing a painting done by Hassan Ruholamin to pay tribute to Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani on the third anniversary of his assassination.

The billboard located on the northwestern side of the square is regularly used by the Islamic Revolution Designers House and the Owj Arts and Media Organization for publicizing official ideas and occasions.

The poster entitled “Jan-Fada” (The Dedicated”) portrays General Soleimani in front, behind which are portraits of several other national heroes, including Mirza Kuchak Khan, Sattar Khan and Rais-Ali Delvari.

It also carries a Persian calligraphy by Mojtaba Hassanzadeh, featuring “Cho Iran nabashad tan-e man mabad” (“Would that my body no longer be lest Iran not exist”), a verse attributed to the Persian epic poet Ferdowsi.

“Many brave men and women sacrificed their lives throughout contemporary history to safeguard our geographical boundaries and sovereignty, and now, they are the iconic heroes of Iran,” the designers of the poster said in a statement.

“Hajji Qassem follows a line of brave men and women such as Bibi Maryam, Mirza Kuchak Khan, Alimardan Khan, Rais-Ali Delvari, Farangis, Kurdish Peshmerga, brave Baluchi tribes and the martyrs of the Sacred Defense, and their remembrance will last forever,” the statement added.

Ruholamin, who is mostly famous for his paintings of stories from the history of Islam, also did “The Apocalyptic Companion of Aba Abdillah” to express his sympathy after General Soleimani, the IRGC Quds Force chief, was assassinated in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

Produced one day after the incident, the painting depicts General Soleimani’s remains embraced by Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shias.

An image of the artwork was published on khamenei.ir, the official website of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Photo: A poster entitled “Jan-Fada” shows the portraits of General Qassem Soleimani and several other Iranian personalities by Hassan Ruholamin.

MMS/YAW