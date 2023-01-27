Decreasing govt. interference in economy discussed at TCCIMA meeting

TEHRAN - The 91st meeting of the dialogue council of the government and the Tehran Province’s private sector was held on Wednesday, in which ways of decreasing the government’s interference in the country’s economy were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Governor-General of Tehran Province Alireza Fakhari and TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari, as well as the representatives of the province’s private sector, the portal of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) reported.

During the gathering, the government and private sector representatives talked about various issues, including reducing import tariffs and the clearance process of items required in the field of veterinary medicine and animal health.

Also, in this meeting, Fakhari emphasized that the level of government interventions in the economy should be reduced.

He called on the chamber to establish a working group to pursue and research the issues raised in the TCCIMA meetings in order to reach constructive results.

The governor of Tehran further spoke about the necessity of developing an economic model to improve the level of private sector participation in the economic arena and to promote the production of high-quality products.

Khansari for his part welcomed the viewpoints of the governor-general of Tehran Province and expressed the need for the TCCIMA to develop a roadmap for reducing government interventions.

EF/MA