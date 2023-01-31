The book “Pieces of the Mirror” is the title of a book written by Nusratollah Mahmudzadeh, which tells the saga of the chemical martyrs of the Fajr Brigade. So far, more than fourteen works in the field of war have been published by this author.

* What is your goal and motivation in writing the events of the war?

Basically, the main reason for my presence on the front lines was to record the events of the war. I was trying to write about all the bravery and sacrifices of the soldiers so that it would last forever, and for this reason, all my writings express the realities of the war.

* How did you begin writing “Pieces of the Mirror”?

Writing this book started with a spark, the incident that happened in Behbahan was a part of the Karbala 5 operation and the chemical bombing of the Behbahan area was like a drop of the ocean for me!

I attempted to write a book in which statements are not repetitive for the reader and to recount events that have received less attention.

I decided to write a book about the warriors of Behbahan, that's why I contacted all the survivors of this battalion to document the incident. When I made the first contact with one of the battalion survivors, I felt he was talking to me with many pauses and his cough was familiar! In the end, he said something that made me even more determined to write this book, he said that he felt the chemical victims were forgotten in society.

* How did you make contact with Behbahan chemical veterans?

When I started to write the book, I was already in touch with all these dears by phone. They even called me in the middle of the night and answered my questions! So that they themselves were my research sources.

In this book, I was able to bring to life the beliefs of the Behbahan battalion survivors, and they realized that they themselves have to solve the problem of their loneliness. I believe this was the most important message of this book.

