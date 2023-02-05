Fateme Taghizadeh is a master's student in dramatic literature at Qom Radio and Television University and has been continuously working in the field of writing and story writing for several years. Her specialty is working in the field of Satire.

Her latest work " Always a Soldier", is the life story of martyr Abolfazl Rezaeian, which was recently published.

* Where did the initial idea for the book come from and how did you decide to write this book?

The initial idea of writing the book was suggested to me by Mr. Javad Kamour.

* What are the most recognizable traits of Rezaian that led you to write his biography?

One of the most obvious characteristics of him and other martyrs of Operational intelligence was their oppression and anonymity. Maybe their lives are similar to the normal lives of other people, but it was interesting to me that they had convinced themselves and their families to live away from people and in a certain anonymity.

* To what extent do you think the audience will get to know the life of martyr Rezaian by reading this book?

In this book, an attempt has been made to cover all aspects of his life, from birth to martyrdom. The adventures, events, and special moments he went through have been retold as a documentary novel.

* What was the research and study process like and how long did it take?

The interview process started in 2011, and in 2017, all the interviews were given to me. After doing research related to the history of events, I started writing the book and finished the book in 2018.

* Who do you think are the main readers of this book?

I would like the book to be read by two groups in addition to the general and regular audience, one of them is a group of honorable people who have lived through the days of the imposed war. As the other group, I would like to encourage new generations, who see those people far away from themselves, to read the book and see that despite their distance, they can relate to them kindly and respectfully.

