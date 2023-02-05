Is NATO using Ukrainian blood to fight Russia?

TEHRAN- While Ukraine's Western allies are shipping Kyiv so many weapons, they refuse to face Russia directly.

The West, with the United States in particular, has been shipping tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons to Ukraine.

As the Ukraine war drags on, more sophisticated weapons are being delivered in an attempt to prolong the war.

At the same time, Western governments have been very wary of direct involvement in confronting Russia on the battlefield.

The most that the West has done is impose round after round of sanctions on Moscow.

However, despite repeated Ukrainian appeals, the European Union says there are no rigid timelines for Kyiv to become a member.

"There are no rigid timelines, but there are goals that you have to reach," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during an EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv attended by 15 of the 27-nation bloc's commissioners.

"Ukraine and the EU, we are family," European Council President Charles Michel claimed. "The future of Ukraine is within the European Union," he chipped in, while also refusing to comment about any timeline.

The EU has declined to offer a fast-track membership, with the bloc's officials citing several entry requirements such as political and economic stability.

The EU is saying we have goals but we don't have timelines. If we look at that in a wider context and the promises the EU gave to Turkey about its accession which Ankara has not seen for decades now, this process could take many years, potentially a decade judging by Croatia?, the last country that gained membership.

It's a similar approach that the U.S.-led NATO military alliance has taken toward Kyiv.

This effectively means there is no real intention on the EU or NATO side apart from keeping Ukrainians to continue fighting, dying, and suffering as well as prolonging the war to serve the purposes of U.S. hegemony.

Weapons have been pouring into Ukraine with one NATO member trying to outbid the others in sending its most advanced military equipment.

The Western military-industrial complex has been making extremely lucrative profits in the process.

But at the cost of what?

Prolonging the war, Ukrainian blood as well as rising inflation rate in Europe with consumers struggling to survive as a result.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also used the summit to call on his Western allies to send even more sophisticated weapons to help repel Russian forces in the country's east.

This is the same region in the country that has witnessed deadly fighting between ethnic Russians and Ukrainian forces since 2014, killing at least 14,000 people until Russia launched what it called a "special military operation".

But can these more advanced weapons help Ukrainian forces?

More recently that has come under the spotlight, with NATO members themselves divided on the issue.

Some NATO members have started to question whether supporting Ukraine is going ahead as it had planned.

Reports have emerged that say the tanks being sent to Ukraine will take months to arrive at the frontline, perhaps until the end of May this year.

This is while Russia has been taking large chunks of the Eastern Donbas region.

There is also an expectation among experts that Russia will launch a massive operation in the coming weeks or months, should the war continue, and consolidate its forces in the towns and villages there.

That is expected to happen before any NATO tanks even reach the frontline in the country's east.

Russia can mobilize a large number of soldiers and military equipment.

That is why NATO at some point will have to enter peace negotiations with Russia.

But the pro-war camp led by the hawks in Washington and others in Europe have been advocating for more escalation.

This comes even though it is the Ukrainians who are suffering the most.

The European Commission president has since taken down a video that revealed Ukraine has lost 100,000 soldiers in ten months.

Some say that is a conservative figure when you factor in all the soldiers that are missing and whose mothers and wives are desperately searching for them.

Even the 100,000 figure is horrifyingly large.

Some pundits following the war closely have suggested the actual death toll among the Ukrainian armed forces is around a quarter of a million.

Most Western media reporters are stationed in western Ukraine.

Research by other journalists who have been dispatched to the flashpoint eastern part of the country on the frontline where the fighting is taking place shows these are realistic figures.

A few months ago, Moscow said it had lost 6,000 of its servicemen. That death toll could be higher but analysts say it will never come anywhere close to the Ukrainian fatalities, who are dying in much higher numbers.

This is not taking into account the pro-Russian forces in the Donbas as well as private military fighters, but without doubt, the Russians have overwhelmingly artillery superiority.

Many journalists believe the figures on the Ukrainian side of 100,000 are far more accurate.

What the U.S. wants is to keep Ukrainians fighting Russia until the last Ukrainian.

It doesn't make any sense for Ukraine to continue this war but the West is egging it on with repeated military aid packages and false promises of accession to NATO and the EU.

Western media has also played a major role in trying to shape public opinion.

With every war, there is a level of propaganda and Ukraine is no exception.

Noam Chomsky, and John Pilger among a few other veteran war reporters who covered Vietnam say they have never seen such levels of Western mainstream propaganda when it comes to the Ukraine conflict.

With all Western reporters in the west of the country, there is little coverage of the deaths and terror in the flashpoint east.

Most civilians in the eastern Donbas part of Ukraine voted in a referendum to be a part of Russia.

So a peace solution that can be found without pouring in so many weapons, but the U.S. and some of its Western allies are not satisfied with that scenario and want to prolong this conflict as long as possible.

Even before the war erupted, U.S. officials said they wanted to use Ukraine to inflict a geopolitical defeat on Russia.

Does it come as a surprise that before the U.S. and NATO refused to entertain the Kremlin's proposal for security guarantees over NATO's expansion toward Russian borders that U.S. and UK officials invested shares in their respective country's arms manufacturing companies?

In essence, this war benefits the U.S. establishment. Unfortunately, Ukraine is being used as yet another U.S. proxy that is suffering from Washington's foreign military adventurism.

This appears to be the new strategy of the U.S. following the death of its soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Let other countries suffer, its civilians suffer and its soldiers die instead of American soldiers, while at the same time serving multiple U.S. foreign interests.

As for the EU in this current day and age, it seems to be taking its orders directly from Washington.



