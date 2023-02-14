Iran, Azerbaijan judiciary officials discuss embassy attack

TEHRAN - Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, the prosecutor-general of Iran, discussed the recent attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran in a phone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Kamran Aliyev.

The call took place on Tuesday, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

The Iranian prosecutor-general said in this conversation that the aspects and details of the attack have been reviewed by Iranian political and judicial officials.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran looked into the issue from the very beginning of this incident and has investigated and followed up its various aspects and has moved forward with the cases step by step through diplomacy and with the approach of cooperation and bilateral interaction,” he said.

The prosecutor-general also emphasized the continuity and interaction of judicial cooperation between the two friendly and neighboring countries. He expressed hope that, like in the past, judicial and political understanding and cooperation will lead to the development of a deep bond between the two nations.

Kamran Aliyev, the prosecutor-general of the Republic of Azerbaijan, while appreciating the diplomatic and judicial efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasized the continuation of this cooperation.

“Events such as the recent incident should not be allowed to cause the loss of opportunities for cooperation and bilateral interactions between two friendly and neighboring countries,” Aliyev said.

A gunman armed with an AK-47 assault rifle stormed the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran in late January, killing an Azeri national and injuring two others.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a thorough investigation into the attack.

“We condemn the attack at the entrance of the embassy of our brotherly neighbor, the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Mohammad Jamshidi, a political aide to President Raisi, said in a post on his Twitter account.

He said Raisi “ordered a full investigation” into the issue and “expressed condolences to the govt, people & family of the murdered diplomat & prayed for the recovery of the injured.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani also strongly condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the family of the victim as well as the Azeri government and people.

Kanaani said immediately after the incident Iranian police and security forces detained the attacker and he was under investigation.

Iranian authorities the attack was motivated by personal issues, and thus was not terrorist. The assailant attacked the embassy after he failed to obtain information on his wife, who had left him and settled down in Azerbaijan.



