Tehran hosting intl. exhibition of fruit, vegetable industry

TEHRAN - The first Specialized Exhibition of Iran’s Fruit and Vegetable Industry (Fruit Show) kicked off at Tehran’s Shahr-e-Aftab Exhibition Center on Thursday, IRIB reported.

The four-day event is participated by producers, exporters, organizations, and associations active in the field of fruits, vegetables, and processing industries.

The event is aimed to introduce the achievements and capabilities of Iranian producers and to promote the export of agricultural products.

EF/MA